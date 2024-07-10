GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Published on: 10 July 2024
Gyan names 2010 AFCON his most memorable tournament

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan responded to the Confederation of African Football's call for past stars to share their favourite Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) memories.

Gyan, the Black Stars' all-time top scorer, highlighted the 2010 tournament in Angola as his most cherished moment.

Earning the nickname "one-goal project" for his knack for scoring crucial goals, Gyan's strikes were instrumental in propelling Ghana through the competition.

He finished as joint-second highest scorer with three goals, including the defining moments in the quarter-final against Angola (1-0) and the semi-final against Nigeria (1-0).

While Ghana ultimately fell short in the final, conceding a late goal to Egypt in the 85th minute, Gyan's 2010 AFCON performance remains a shining example of his stellar career.

