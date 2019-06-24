Gyan seeking to catch up with Cristiano Ronaldo record at AFCON

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan will seek to catch up with the new record set by Cristiano Ronaldo at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan lost his record as the player to have scored in most international tournaments after being surpassed by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the former Black Stars captain has got the chance to catch up with the new record set by Ronaldo.

Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in 10 different international tournaments.

This means he surpassed the record held by Gyan who had scored in nine different international tournaments - the first human being on earth to have achieved that feat.

The Portuguese star netted a superb hat-trick in his country's 3-1 win over Switzerland in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League as his country clinched the title.

Prior to this, Ronaldo had scored at the 2004 UEFA European Championship , 2006 FIFA World Cup, 2008 Euro, 2010 World Cup in South Africa, 2012 Euro, 2014 FIFA World Cup, 2016 Euro, 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup.

The Ghana star, meanwhile, netted at the World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014, plus at the African Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Gyan was the first player to have scored at nine major international tournaments for his country before Ronaldo surpassed the record last week.

He is part of Ghana's 23-man squad for the tournament which is ongoing in Egypt.

By Patrick Akoto