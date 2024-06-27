GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Gyan wants coaching experience before Black Stars job despite public calls

Published on: 27 June 2024
Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan appreciates the public's desire for him to coach the Black Stars but emphasises the importance of experience.

Despite holding a UEFA B coaching license, Gyan believes working his way up through the coaching ranks is crucial.

He acknowledges the public's support on UTV, "I have secured my coaching license so anytime I want to venture into coaching, definitely I will do that."

"I have heard people advocating for me to take up the Black Stars coaching job. For me, it’s a good thing and a great honour but in situations like this, we have to face the fact," but highlights the need for experience: "What experience do you have in coaching?"

Gyan acknowledges his playing knowledge but emphasizes that "[experience] also counts." He follows the example of colleagues like Laryea Kingston who are gaining coaching experience.

Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals and Africa's top World Cup scorer, Gyan seems focused on preparing himself for a future coaching role.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

