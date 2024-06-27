Gyan wants coaching experience before Black Stars job despite public calls

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan appreciates the public's desire for him to coach the Black Stars but emphasises the importance of experience.

Despite holding a UEFA B coaching license, Gyan believes working his way up through the coaching ranks is crucial.

He acknowledges the public's support on UTV, "I have secured my coaching license so anytime I want to venture into coaching, definitely I will do that."

"I have heard people advocating for me to take up the Black Stars coaching job. For me, it’s a good thing and a great honour but in situations like this, we have to face the fact," but highlights the need for experience: "What experience do you have in coaching?"

Gyan acknowledges his playing knowledge but emphasizes that "[experience] also counts." He follows the example of colleagues like Laryea Kingston who are gaining coaching experience.

Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals and Africa's top World Cup scorer, Gyan seems focused on preparing himself for a future coaching role.