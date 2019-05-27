Gyan’s role as General Captain is not an elevation- Randy Abbey

Former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association Randy Abbey says it is deceptive for anyone within the Black Stars Technical Team to suggest that Gyan’s new role as General Captain of the National Team is an elevation.

According to Randy who was a key part of Ghana’s administrative team at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups said the title “General Captain’ is often given to players whose influence in a team is on the wane, adding that it is usually a way of ‘ushering players out of the team’.

He adds that pretending his role as a General Captain is an elevation when everybody knows it is not is a akin to patronizing the player which could anger the said player (Gyan).

''The decision of who captains a team is that of the coach in consultation with those who manage the game. It will be a recommendation of the coach. It's his decision. It's obvious that he would discuss with the management,'' Randy said on Joy FM News File Programme.

''We have pretended that there're no issues between the captain and his deputy. To the extent that a decision is taken against Asamoah Gyan and the beneficiary is Dede Ayew and that escalates the issue. It's like you helping my rival to defeat me.

''Asamoah (Gyan) believes this is his last tournament so he would prefer he goes, gives it his best and last shot hoping that he can break the jinx and retire on that and then the news is that 'you will go to the tournament but not as my captain'.

"As for the General Captaincy issues and people describing it as an elevation they should stop that. Both the coach, GFA and everybody should not insult the intelligence of anybody.

''This is not a story you can tell even a kindergarten kid, it is not an elevation. Global football when they bring the team sheet at the Nations Cup they wrote only one C (captain)."

''And it's that captain who would be recognized.''

Last week, the Ghana Football Association confirmed Andre Ayew's as the substantive captain of the Black Stars and Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah as his deputy.

The statement added that Asamoah Gyan had been elevated to the position of General Captain.