H.E Nana Akufo-Addo congratulates newly elected Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent his congratulations to the newly elected president of Ghana Football Association Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku.

Mr. Okraku beat five others aspirants George Ankamah, George Afriyie, Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe to win the election today.

President Nana Addo on his official twitter account congratulated Mr Kurt Okraku on his victory.

"I extend warm congratulations to Mr. Kurt E. S. Okraku on his election as the 24th President of the Ghana Football Association," Nana Addo tweeted.

"He has earned the confidence and trust of the football fraternity, and his victory is well-deserved."

"Football remains the passion of our nation, and I urge all to rally behind him in realising his vision for the growth and development of Ghana football."