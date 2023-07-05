Hafiz Konkoni was benched in Ghana-Madagascar game due to technical reasons - Bechem United PRO

Bechem United's Public Relations Officer Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene has revealed that Hafiz Konkoni's absence from Ghana's game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers was due to a technical decision.

After scoring 15 goals and finishing second on the top scorers' chart, the striker earned a late call-up to join the Black Stars following the absence of Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo due to injury and integrated well as revealed by coach Chris Hughton ahead of the match.

The 23-year-old was among forwards such as Kwasi Okyere Wreidt, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew. He was not, however, picked to the matchday roster for the important encounter.

In a game that saw Ghana create a few chances and struggled to make attempts at goal, concerns were raised as to how a striker of Konkoni's calibre could not get the nod despite Ghana's emphatic search for a goal.

However, Gyasi Atuahene believes that technical grounds persuaded Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton to leave Konkoni out of the game which ended goalless.

“Per the conversations that I had with the player- Konkoni-, it was purely because of technical reasons so I think it was a decision by the head coach-Chris Hughton- and then that was it,” he told Citi FM.