Halleschen FC calls for punishment for Carl Zeiss Jena over Braydon Manu's racial abuse

German lower-tier side Halleschen FC have called on the German Football Association to punish Carl Zeiss Jena after their fans racially insulted Braydon Manu in August.

Manu suffered a racial abuse during their 3-0 defeat at Carl Zeiss Jena as the Ghanaian was about to effect a corner kick.

As reported by the " Ostthüringer Zeitung ", Jena is to pay 2000 euros to the German Football Association. A final verdict on the incident does not yet exist.

"Some fans down the corner screamed something against Braydon. I heard it, "HFC striker Mathias Fetsch had said after the victory in Jena:" It was racist, against the color of the skin. "Among other things, Manu was bullied as a" black pig ". Carl Zeiss Jena had apologized for the incident immediately.

Manu himself had probably heard nothing of the hostilities - or did not want to talk about it. "Such a thing is not nice, but I have to live with it," he had said after the game with resigned undertone. Because: "Idiots are always there."