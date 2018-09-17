Halleschen FC manager blast referee over Braydon Manu's red against Uerdingen

Head coach of German lower tier side Halleschen FC, Torsten Ziegner has blasted referee Osmanagic over the red card handed Ghanaian Braydon Manu in the defeat to Uerdingen on Saturday.

The midfielder was shown a red card in the 32nd and it affected the outcome of the game with Torsten Zienger describing the decision as a joke.

Halleschen FC went on to lose 2-1 after playing about sixty minutes of the game without Manu.

"We have seen the scene several times in moving pictures. For me, this is definitely not a red card. It's a foul of Braydon Manu, no question. He breaks free from the opponent and presses his arm against his neck. But that's a yellow card, if anything," the coach said.

But that was not all that the HFC coach had to complain about in the game-changing scene. Ziegner accused Osmanagic of having blindly judged the scene:

"It is particularly annoying that the referee could not see the situation at all. He looked the other way and then let others tell him what would have happened and then made his decision. "

Halleschen FC are now sixth in the Bundesliga III table after the defeat to Uerdingen.