Hallescher FC coach expounds on Braydon Manu's exclusion from squad ahead of Wurzburger Kickers game

Hallescher FC coach Torsten Ziegner has opened up on reasons behind Braydon Manu's exclusion from the final squad ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga 3 clash against Wurzburger Kickers.

Manu, who started the campaign brightly, has found limited playing time recently after his underwhelming performance in the 1-1 draw against Hansa Rostock last month.

The youngster was left out of the squad for the 4-1 defeat against SV Wehen and last week's goalless stalemate with Unterhaching.

The Red and White lads' ambition of picking one of the promotion tickets have been stalled in recent weeks after failing to record a win in their last four matches.

In the aftermath of Friday's final training session for the Kickers game, several Hallescher fans were left stunned after coach Ziegner once again left out Manu from the side's final squad for the match.

Ziegner explains: "That had less to do with the last games. All players have the chance to demonstrate in the training week that they want to be there. For this we offer you various content in training. Everyone can show that he wants to overturn the buck. "

"16 other players just made a better impression."

Manu has scored 2 goals in 22 league appearances in the ongoing campaign.