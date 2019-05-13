Halmstad BK forward Sadat Karim delighted with win over Trelleborg in the Swedish Superettan league

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim has expressed delight in helping Halmstad BK secure an important away win over Trelleborg FF in the Swedish Superettan League on Saturday.

The former Hearts of Oak forward lasted the entire duration as Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul came off the bench to secure all three points for Halmstad.

"Important win away from home today. We still aiming for the ultimate price. Every game is a final. Thanks to all the fans that travel and cheered us today," he posted on Twitter.

The win lifts HBK to 13th on the Superettan League after just seven games.

Sadat Karim, who joined the club in the summer has been an integral member of the club, playing all seven games and has a goal to his name.

Before the start of the Superettan league, the 27 year-old had scored four in four in the Svenska Cup.

Halmstad will host GAIS on match day 8 tomorrow, with the Ghanaian set to start again for HBK.

Important Win away from home today. We still aiming for the ultimate price. Every game is a final. Thanks to all the fans that travel and cheered us today. 🙏🏾💙💙🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/dnEHZkD9xU — Sadat Karim (@karimsadat_gh) May 11, 2019

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin