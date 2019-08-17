Halmstads BK hero Sadat Karim delighted with victory over Vasteraas SK

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim has taken to Twitter to express his excitement over Halmstads BK win over Vasteraas SK in the Swedish second-tier league on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites nearly drew with Vasteraas BK at the Solid Park Arena after throwing away two goals lead.

Goals from Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul and Mikael Boman looked to have secured the maximum points for the visitors.

But two second half goals from Simon Johansson and Karwan dented Halmstads BK ambition of clinching maximum points from the game.

However, a late strike from substitute Karim Sadat broke the hearts of the hosts as Halmstads finished the game with a 3-2 win.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter after the game to hail the victory.

Sadat has scored six goals in his 20 league appearances for Halmstads BK this season so far.