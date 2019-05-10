Hamberg SV defender Gideon Jung misses training ahead of crucial clash with Paderborn

German born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung missed Hamburg SV's training ahead of the penultimate game of the season in the Bundesliga II.

The defender suffered a knock in training on Monday, and has failed to recover ahead of their crucial game against Paderborn on Sunday.

Jung has struggled with injuries this season and could be missed in the game that might hand them a return to the top flight.

The 24-year old missed Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Ingolstadt due to lack of match fitness but it has been confirmed he will miss the rest of the season.

Jung has played only ten games this season for the Bundesliga II side.

He might miss the final game of the season against MSV Duisburg.

Hamburg are fourth on the Bundesliga II table and a win over Paderborn will see them move to second place ahead of the final game of the season.