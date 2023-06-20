Hamburg-born striker Reagy Ofosu chooses Ghana over Germany

Former Hamburg winger Reagy Baah Ofosu has expressed his desire to represent Ghana rather than Germany.

Baah Fosu, who was born in Hamburg, made his preference clear during an interview with Asempa FM, stating that given the choice between the two countries, he would opt to play for his motherland.

Fosu, now 31 years old, recently concluded a stint with Saudi Arabian side Ohod Al-Medina during the second half of the 2022/23 season.

Despite his time away from Ghana, Fosu remains committed to the idea of donning the national team jersey and representing the West African country.

"If there is any opportunity to choose between Ghana and Germany, I would opt to represent my motherland," Fosu affirmed.

During his tenure with Ohod Al-Medina, Fosu showcased his skills by contributing one league goal and three assists. Additionally, he completed an impressive 134 dribbles in the Saudi second-tier league. According to InStat data, Fosu boasted a 76% passing success rate and managed to register 11 shots on target out of 22 attempts.

Having embarked on a football journey that included spells at various clubs such as FC Ingolstadt 04, Chemnitzer FC, Spartak Trnava, and Bursaspor, among others, Fosu has gained valuable experience throughout his career.