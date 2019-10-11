Hamburg defender Gideon Jung set for injury return after international break

German born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung is set to join full team training next week after picking up a knock in Hamburg's draw against Jahn Ragensburg.

The 25-year old missed the 2-0 win over Gruether Furth last week, but has start individual training and he is expected to be fully fit after the international break.

Jung had to pull out of the game against Ragensburg in the 79th with a thigh strain, when they were leading 2-1, only to concede late and draw 2-2.

Manager Dieter Hecking confirmed the defender, who has been a regular this season, has started his process of getting back into the team before their game against Arminia Bielefield.

"This week he will train individually with Sebastian Capel," said coach Dieter Hecking. Next week he should get into the team training."

Gideon Jung has made seven appearances for the club in the Bundesliga II this season as Hamburg lie top of the table.