Hamburg defender Stephan Ambrosius reacts after making Ghana debut

German-born Ghanaian, Stephan Ambrosius has shared his excitement after making his debut for the Black Stars.

Having switched allegiance to represent Ghana in 2022, the Hamburg centre-back had to wait until September 2023 to make his first appearance for Ghana.

Ambrosius replaced Alexander Djiku in the second half of Ghana's friendly encounter against Liberia, going on to serve the assist for Ernest Nuamah's opener in the 3-1 win.

He posted an emoji love on Instagram in his Ghana jersey to celebrate his debut.

His club, Hamburger SV expressed delight in seeing him represent Ghana for the first time.

"So proud of these lads! Stephan Ambrosius has celebrated his debut for the Ghana Black Stars in their match Liberia. Ransford Konigsdorffer made his second appearance!," wrote Hamburger.

Olympique Lyonnais winger Ernest Nuamah opened the scoring after expertly controlling a long pass from the back before firing past the Liberia goalkeeper.

He went from scorer to provider, serving the assist for Mohammed Kudus' second before Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew sealed victory with a calm finish.

Liberia pulled one back late in the game through Divine Rosevelt Teah.

">https://www.instagram.com/p/CxHxAH0of8P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stephan Kofi Ambrosius (@stephan.ambrosius)

">https://www.instagram.com/p/CxHxAH0of8P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Stephan Kofi Ambrosius (@stephan.ambrosius)