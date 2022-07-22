Hamburg ready to listen to offers for Ghanaian defender Stephen Ambrosius

German Bundesliga II Hamburg are ready to offload Ghanaian defender Stephen Ambrosius in the ongoing transfer window.

The center-back has fallen down the pecking order and according to reports the manager Tim Walter is not a fan of the centre-back.

Stephan Ambrosius was one of the top performers at HSV until his cruciate ligament tear in April 2021. Under coach Tim Walter, however, captain Schonlau and Mario Vuskovic are in central defence.

Ambrosius is yet to get game time since returning from a long-term injury.

He was not included in Hamburger's matchday squad for their first game of the season. The centre-back watched from the stands as Hamburger beat Braunschweig 2-0 away from home.

The 23-year-old who was once considered a top talent is not granted a short-term future under coach Tim Walter.

Hamburger are ready to let him go on loan to any club in need of his services.

The home-grown player, who came from FC St. Pauli as a 13-year-old, has been given the go-ahead for a change.