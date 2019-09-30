GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 September 2019
Hamburg SV coach Dietar Hecking hoping Gideon Jung’s injury is not bad as first feared
Hamburg, Germany 12.05.2018, 1. Bundesliga 34. Spieltag, Hamburger SV - Borussia Moenchengladbach, Gideon Jung (HSV) in aktion ( DeFodi053 *** Hamburg Germany 12 05 2018 1 Bundesliga 34 Matchday Hamburger SV Borussia Moenchengladbach Gideon Jung HSV in action DeFodi053

Hamburg SV coach Dietar Hecking is hoping the injury suffered by Gideon Jung is not bad as it was first feared.

Jung picked up a thigh injury during Hamburg 2-2 stalemate against Jahn Regensburg in the Bundesliga 2 over the weekend.

The German-born Ghanaian defender has been struggling with injuries over the past few years but has been free from complaints for nearly two months - becoming a key cog in Hamburg’s defensive backline.

Due to Jung’s injury history, coach Hecking hopes that it’s not as serious as first feared.

“I hope it did not catch him again.

"He believes that it is nothing serious," says Dieter Hecking.

“The medics of the association want to take a closer look at the injury today. For it was the muscles that made Jung very difficult in previous years.”

