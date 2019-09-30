Hamburg SV coach Dietar Hecking hoping Gideon Jung’s injury is not bad as first feared

Hamburg SV coach Dietar Hecking is hoping the injury suffered by Gideon Jung is not bad as it was first feared.

Jung picked up a thigh injury during Hamburg 2-2 stalemate against Jahn Regensburg in the Bundesliga 2 over the weekend.

The German-born Ghanaian defender has been struggling with injuries over the past few years but has been free from complaints for nearly two months - becoming a key cog in Hamburg’s defensive backline.

Due to Jung’s injury history, coach Hecking hopes that it’s not as serious as first feared.

“I hope it did not catch him again.

"He believes that it is nothing serious," says Dieter Hecking.

“The medics of the association want to take a closer look at the injury today. For it was the muscles that made Jung very difficult in previous years.”