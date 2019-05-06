GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 06 May 2019
Hamburg SV defender Gideon Jung declared fit to join team for remainder of the season

 

Hamburg SV defender Gideon Jung reported injury  has seen a twist as he has been cleared to train with his team mates.

The 24-year old missed Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Ingolstadt due to lack of match fitness.

The Ghanaian defender was suspected to have sustained a knee injury which could have ruled him out of the rest of the season.

However, medical checks have revealed that the players’ knee is not damaged as suspected and has been cleared  to join the team for the remainder of the season.

Jung has played  ten games this season for the Bundesliga II side.

 

