Hamburg SV defender Gideon Jung suffers fresh knee injury in training

Hamburg SV defender Gideon Jung has suffered a knee injury in training, which has ruled him out of the season's final game.

The Ghanaian defender has struggled with injuries this season, and in his latest setback, he had to be taken off training for treatment after a cartilage damage.

The 24-year old missed Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Ingolstadt due to lack of match fitness but it has been confirmed he will miss the rest of the season.

Jung has played only ten games this season for the Bundesliga II side.

He will miss the final game of the season against Bernard Tekpetey's Paderborn.

Hamburg are fourth on the Bundesliga II table and a win over Paderborn will see them finish second to earn promotion back to the topflight.