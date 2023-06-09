Hamburg SV forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer credits fufu for scoring success

Hamburg SV forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has revealed his love for Ghanaian cuisine, particularly fufu and jollof rice.

The Ghana international considers these dishes his favourite foods and believes they have a positive impact on his performance on the field.

Konigsdorffer admitted that he is not skilled in preparing fufu and jollof rice but highlighted the joy he experiences when his father cooks these dishes for him.

Recounting a recent experience, he shared that after consuming fufu, he went on to score a goal for his club, emphasising the positive correlation between the traditional dish and his success in football.

When asked about his preferred food choices, Konigsdorffer stated, "I would say, Fufu or Jollof rice [my favourite]. I can’t cook, my father can. Always when I’m in Berlin, he is cooking for me, but for me, I don’t know how to cook. Two weeks ago, I was in Berlin and I ate fufu, the next week I scored."

In light of his impressive performances, Konigsdorffer has received an invitation from Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton to represent Ghana in the upcoming qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament against Madagascar.

Furthermore, the talented player has also been selected to join the Ghana U23 squad participating in the 2023 U23 AFCON.