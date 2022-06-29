Hamburger set to offer playing time to Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku next season 

German side Hamburger is set to keep Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku at the club this season.

In the last three seasons, the 23-year-old has been on loan to three different teams, Rostock, Regensburg and Osnabruck.

Opoku was on loan at Vfl Osnabruck last season where he scored three goals and registered 12 assists in 32 appearances for the club.

His performances last season at Osnabruck has seen a lot of club express interest in signing the center forward in the ongoing transfer window.

HSV is considering giving the attacker a chance to prove himself this season.

Right-winger Bakery Jatta will be out for several more weeks due to a muscle injury and this also presents an opportunity for Aaron Opoku to prove himself.

Opoku is expected to be feature in the preseason games for Hamburger against Split on June 9 and Aris Saloniki on July 1 where he will get to prove himself to the technical team led by coach Tim Walter.