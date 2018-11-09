Hamburger SV defender Gideon Jung making steady progress after serious knee injury

Hamburger SV defender Gideon Jung is making steady progress in his recovery from an injury which has kept him out of action for the past four months.

The 24-year-old has stated light training since damaging his cartilage back in July this year.

The Ghanaian has completed two individual ball sessions with coach Sebastian Capel and feels he on the road to recovery.

"My injury break was quite long, but now it's fine. I do not have any pain," he said

The Ghanaian is remains positive he could return to the pitch before the winter break.

"We have not yet set a timetable," said Jung. "It all depends on how my knee reacts to the stresses."

"A deployment this year "would be nice, but I still can not say it at all. So far, everything is going very well. "