Hamburger SV forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer thanks Ghana captain Ayew for guiding him in Black Stars

Hamburger forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has credited the leadership prowess of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew explaining how he was guided to find his feet in the national team.

Having confirmed a switch in nationality from Germany to Ghana, the winger joined the team ahead of the pre-World Cup tournament friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua where he earned his debut.

The 21-year-old German-born Ghanaian stated that Ayew has been instrumental in helping him feel like an essential part of the club.

Konigsdorffer praised Ayew's devoted character and emphasized how he consistently has been supporting him when he runs into challenges.

"The most I will say is Andre Ayew. He cares about me, he helps me. When I have problems he talks to me so he helps me the most.

“The first call was in February 2022. When I got the first call they asked me if I want to come to Ghana and I said directly let’s do it. I always said that if I get the chance I want to play for my home country.”

Konigsdorffer was handed a late call-up to join the Black Stars as a replacement for Inaki Williams who pulled out of the squad due to injury.

Konigsdorffer has also been included in the provisional 29-man squad for the Black Meteors.