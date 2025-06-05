GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hamburger SV release German-Ghanaian forward Pakia Ware

Published on: 05 June 2025
GENK, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 03: Ware Pakia (L) of Germany and Antonio Zacaria

Newly-promoted Bundesliga side Hamburger SV have released Ghanaian forward Pakia Ware after six years at the club.

The 23-year-old, who joined Hamburger's youth set up in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, becomes a free agent and could join the club of his choice in the summer transfer window.

Ware is already attracting interest from clubs in Germany's third tier as he prepares for a new adventure in his career.

During his time with Hamburger, he made 38 appearances for Hamburger II, scoring four goals and delivering four assists.

The talented forward has represented Germany at youth levels but remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

He made 6 appearances for the Germany U17 national team in 2018 after gaining promotion from the U16. where he played 10 times for the Europeans.

