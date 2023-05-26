Hammarby IF defender Nathaniel Adjei complains about absence of VAR in Swedish top-flight

Hammarby IF defender Nathaniel Adjei said he could not understand why Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology is not used in the Swedish Allsvenskan following controversial decisions against his side this season.

On Thursday, Hammarby IF laboured to pick a 2-2 stalemate against Degefors after a contentious decision saw them play the entire second half with ten men.

The Bajens had a 1-0 lead and were in cruise control until referee Kaspar Sjöberg controversially dismissed Nathaniel Adjei just before halftime.

Adjei was given his marching orders after he was adjudged to have nudged Degefors attacker Diego Campos.

Adjei, who was perplexed by the decision, protested his innocence but was told to leave the pitch.

The beleaguered centre-back was consoled by coach Marti Cifuentes on the touchline as he marched to the dressing room.

Several replays however revealed that the Costa Rican midfielder pulled a fast one on the referee as there was no contact with Adjei.

In the wake of the game, Adjei was questioned about whether he thought the absence of VAR had an impact on league officials' officiating.

The 20-year-old firmly concurred that technology is required to assist the officials because his team has been subject to some contentious rulings this season.

“Yes, yes I think so,” Adjei told reporters.

“I'll support the league's choice to deploy VAR because we've been dealing with questionable refereeing for the previous few weeks.”

“All of the major leagues in Europe are utilizing VAR, so I don't see why it shouldn't be used in a major league like the Allsvenskan. VAR is the way to go, as you can attest.”

In 10 games thus far this season, Hammarby IF has received three red cards.

Adjei, who has recently been one of the stalwarts for the club, is expected to miss the side’s upcoming matches against Värnamo and Halmstad.

He has netted a goal in seven appearances for the club in the ongoing campaign.