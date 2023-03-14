Hammarby IF fans go wild for Nathaniel Adjei after stunning display in Swedish Cup win against AIK

The performance of Nathaniel Adjei, a rookie, in Monday's Swedish Cup triumph over AIK Stockholm has Hammarby IF supporters in a state of euphoria.

During the Green and White Swedish Cup match versus AIK in the smoky Tele2 Arena, Adjei clocked another 90 minutes.

The budding guardsman displayed tremendous defensive brilliance early in the second half of the game while remaining composed under duress.

The Ghanaian young gun is steadily establishing himself as one of Luis Cifuentes' most reliable players.

During Hammarby's cup match against GIF Sundsvall last week, Adjei was a fan favourite.

His name was being chanted by their thronging supporters after yet another fantastic performance.

Edvin Kurtulu's header in the 21st minute appeared to give Hammarby a 1-0 lead going into the half, but John Guidetti for AIK equalized the score.

Two minutes after the intermission, Jusef Erabi restored the home team's advantage.

Hammarby survived constant pressure from AIK to make it to the semifinal round.

Adjei has participated in each of the Bajens' three Swedish Cup games this season.