Hammarby IF gaffer predicts ‘bright future’ for defender Nathaniel Adjei

Hammarby IF coach Marti Cifuentes has heaped plaudits on fast-rising Ghana youth defender Nathaniel Adjei following his stupendous performance in the 3-0 victory at Mjallby on Saturday.

Adjei, 20, has excelled in every position across of Hammarby IF’s backline since breaking into the team this term.

The former Danboat FC guardsman was deployed in a three-back system alongside the experienced Mads Fenger and Edvin Kurtulus in the Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 21 encounter against Mjallby on Sunday.

He performed nearly flawlessly throughout the entire game, earning a match rating of 81%, which was the second-highest in the game.

Adjei was pipped to the Man of the Match gong by Hammarby goalkeeper Oliver Dovin, who was rated 82% due to his exploits in the first half.

In the aftermath of the match, coach Cifuentes was quizzed on the performance of the budding defender.

“He will develop into a top-notch defender, in my opinion.”

“We know the talent we have on our hands because he has displayed glimpses of being a top-notch football player," Cifuentes said.

Adjei has enjoyed twenty-one appearances in all competitions for the Bajens in the ongoing season.

He has scored one goal.