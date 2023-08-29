Hammarby IF prodigy Nathaniel Adjei makes Swedish Allsvenskan ToTW

Ghana youth defender Nathaniel Adjei has been included in the Swedish Allsvenskan Team of the Week after his superb outing for Hammarby IF over the weekend.

Adjei exhibited a mouthwatering performance for the Bajens during their 3-0 victory against Mjallby on Sunday’s matchday 21 encounter at Strandvallen.

The prodigious guardsman finished the game with a match rating of 81%, which was bettered by his teammate Oliver Dovin, who garnered 82% rating.

Hammarby coach Marti Cifuentes made a bold prediction about the future of the 21-year-old after match at Mjallby.

His performance in the game has been duly recognized with an inclusion into the Team of the Week for matchday 21.

Adjei was joined in the Team of the Week side by Hammarby teammate Nahir Besara.

Adjei has scored 1 goal in 21 matches for the Green and White lads in the ongoing season.