Hammarby in buoyant ahead of Malmo clash — Nathaniel Adjei

Hammarby IF will approach Sunday’s Swedish Allsvenskan showdown with Malmo in buoyant mood, according to Nathaniel Adjei.

The Bajens will welcome Malmo to the Tele2 Arena in a highly anticipated Allsvenskan game on Sunday.

Marti Cifuentes lads have exhibited great form in their last five matches - winning four and drawing one.

The Stockholm-based outfit are aiming to extend their superb unbeaten streak to six games when they host Malmo on Sunday.

As the highly anticipated match approaches, Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei is positive that his club has what it takes to defeat the sky-high Sky Blues.

“We are much more confident going into this game after last week's triumph over AIK,” said Adjei.

“They have been by far the league's best squad in recent years, so we know the game won't be easy.”

“They pose a threat at all times, particularly given their desire to surpass Elfsborg at the top of the league, thus we must exert all of our effort to succeed.”

“Playing in front of our home fans will enliven us to do to Malmo what we did to Elfsborg, so yes we’re confident,” the fast-rising defender deduced.

Hammarby occupy 5th position on the standings with 35 points whiles second-placed side Malmo have 46 points after Week 22.

Adjei, who has represented the Green and White team in 19 games across all competitions, might increase that total on Sunday when Malmo comes to the Tele2 Arena.

He has one goal to his credit this term.