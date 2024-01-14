Hammarby star Nathaniel Adjei sends good luck message to Black Stars ahead of AFCON opener

Hammarby IF defender Nathaniel Adjei has sent a good luck message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their opening game at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

On Wednesday morning, the team, under the direction of coach Chris Hughton, departed for their Abidjan camp.

Prior to departing for the tournament, Ghana completed a two-week training camp on Tuesday.

The West African giants hope to end their 42-year wait for the title by winning the tournament in neighbouring Cote D'Ivoire.

Adjei, who had a sublime campaign at Swedish Allsvenskan outfit Hammarby last term, has thrown his weight behind his compatriots ahead of the competition.

Ghana will be based in Abidjan for AFCON, where they will face seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will engage Cape Verde at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny in Abidjan on Sunday