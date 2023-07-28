Hammarby’s Nathaniel Adjei scores high rating against FC Twente in Conference League

Ghana youth defender Nathaniel Adjei scored high marks during Hammarby IF’s 1-0 loss against FC Twente in the qualifying round of the 2023/24 Europa Conference League.

Adjei was drafted into the starting eleven in the first leg Europa Conference League qualifying encounter against Dutch sideFC Twente at the De Grosch Veste Stadion on Thursday.

Twente clinched first leg advantage via Sem Steijn’s 53rd minute goal powerful strike into the roof of the net from close range.

Despite the defeat, Adjei was rated 81% which is the second highest rating in his team.

The budding Ghanaian continue his sturdy development under Spanish gaffer Marti Cifuentes.

Adjei is tipped to keep his position when the side square off against IFK Norrkoping on Sunday.

The 20-year-old versatile guardsman has played nine times for the Bajens and scored one goal.

He played for the Ghana U-23 team, which failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Men's Football competition after failing to advance past the Group stage in the qualification tournament held in Morocco a few weeks ago.