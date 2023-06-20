Hannover await formal offer for Ghanaian Derrick Kohn amid Interest from three clubs

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn, who plays as a left-back for Hannover in the Bundesliga II, is attracting attention from several clubs, including Monchengladbach, Stuttgart, and Mainz.

However, Hannover have not yet received a formal offer for the talented 24-year-old.

Kohn showcased his exceptional abilities throughout last season, establishing himself as one of the league's top left-backs.

His impressive performances have caught the eye of potential suitors, who are now monitoring his situation closely. It is estimated that acquiring Kohn's services would require a transfer fee of approximately €6 million.

During the previous campaign, Kohn made 35 appearances across various competitions, contributing five goals and six assists. His contributions both in defence and attack have further elevated his value in the transfer market.

Hannover secured Kohn's services last year on a three-year contract after he joined the club from Dutch side Willem II.

The German club recognise the potential in their prized left-back and are keen to receive a formal offer that matches his market value.