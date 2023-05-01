GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hannover coach openly offers Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn to Bundesliga clubs

Published on: 01 May 2023
Hannover 96 coach Stefan Leitl has openly offered left-back Derrick Köhn to Bundesliga clubs.

The German-born Ghanaian has been a standout performer for Hannover this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances.

Leitl believes Köhn has what it takes to succeed at the highest level and is eager for him to get his chance.

"I would like to see Derrick play in the Bundesliga next season," said Leitl. "He is a talented player and deserves a shot at the top level."

The 24-year-old moved to Hannover from Willem II and currently has a market value of 1.5 million euros, according to Transfermarkt

