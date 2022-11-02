Hannover defender Arrey-Mbi opens up on his friendship with Ghanaian teammate Derrick Arthur Kohn

Cameroonian defender Bright Arrey-Mbi has opened up on his partnership with Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn at Hannover 96.

The Hannover 96 duo have formed a nice partnership both on and off the field.

Arrey-Mbi who hails from Cameroon in an interview with German news outlet Bild spoke on his partnership with his teammate.

. "We have a good relationship on and off the field," confirms Arrey-Mbi.

"I try to help him on the pitch and to keep things tight at the back so he can do his thing up front." Like against Karlsruhe.

Brigh also revealed they both plan and go to the saloon together, “We do everything, we do hair together, have appointments and do a lot off the pitch. We are very good friends.” So good that they regularly have their curly hair braided into Rasta hairstyles. Arrey-Mbi was born in Cameroon, Köhn's parents (born in Hamburg) are from Ghana.

Derrick Kohn, 23, has made 14 appearances this season and has scored one goal, with three assists.

Arrey-Mbi has three appearances so far this season.