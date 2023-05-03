Hannover defender Derrick Köhn attracts interest from top-tier German clubs

Hannover 96 defender Derrick Köhn is attracting interest from several top-tier German football clubs, including VfB Stuttgart, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and FSV Mainz 05, according to Germany's leading sports tabloid.

The 24-year-old, a former FC Bayern München campus prospect, has already been linked with Borussia Mönchengladbach as a possible replacement for Ramy Bensebaini, who is expected to leave the club.

Köhn has been in impressive form this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists from left-back.

He can also play in central defence and further up the left flank. Reports suggest that if he maintains his current form, he will leave Hannover at the end of next season via a €3 million exit clause in his contract.

However, Hannover may consider selling Köhn this summer for a fee of around €6 million, as they look to cash in on the highly-rated defender. With Gladbach potentially overstocked in the left-back position, a move to one of the other interested clubs now seems more likely for Köhn.