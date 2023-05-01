Hannover's Derrick Kohn plays down transfer talk amid impressive season

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn has played down speculation linking him with a move away from Hannover 96, insisting he is "passionate" about playing for the club.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances. Köhn's impressive performances have caught the attention of several Bundesliga clubs, including Gladbach, Stuttgart, and Mainz.

However, Köhn is remaining focused on his current club and their goals for the season. "I feel good here in Hanover, to be honest, I don't think about it that much," said Köhn. "I'm passionate about Hannover."

Despite his commitment to the club, Hannover coach Stefan Leitl openly offered Köhn to Bundesliga clubs, declaring him as the best left-back in the league after Hannover's 3-0 win over Nuremberg. "For me, Derrick is the best left-back in the league. He demonstrated that impressively today," said Leitl.

Köhn's transfer fee is reportedly set at around 6 million Euros this summer, making him an attractive option for Bundesliga clubs looking to strengthen their defence.

However, Hannover's sports director Marcus Mann remains relaxed about the situation. "Derrick Köhn has another two years of contract with us, so we are relaxed about it," said Mann.

While Köhn's future remains uncertain, one thing is clear - he has become the defender with the highest number of goals in the Bundesliga II this season.