Hans Adu Sarpei's nephew Nunoo Sarpei reveals why relatives engaged in football

Hans Nunoo Sarpei, the nephew of former Ghana defender Hans Adu Sarpei has revealed why his family members chose football as a career.

Adu Sarpei stood out as a prolific left-back for the Black Stars during the 220 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana and the 2010 World Cup which Ghana made history becoming the third African team to reach the quarterfinals.

Adu Sarpei spent his whole career in Germany, including stints at Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke 04, where he won the German Cup in 2010-2011.

Nunoo Sarpei who has followed suit by playing in Germany for the majority of his career revealed that, despite his uncle's success as a footballer, he was equally determined to play because his talent was discovered at a young age.

He told Citi Sports after donating library items to two schools in Ghana's capital, Accra.

“Yes, he is my uncle. Football runs in our family so when I was young I was already playing football. It’s like a gift that has been given to me.

"This is my destiny, to play football. My dad also played, and my other uncle (Edward Sarpei) also played so it’s in the family.”

Nunoo Sarpei, 24, plays for Ingolstadt and appeared in 33 games in all competitions in the 2022-2023 season, scoring once and assisting twice.