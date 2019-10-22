Hapoel Tel Aviv star Emmanuel Boateng suffers injury setback in victory against Kfar Saba

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has suffered a fresh injury after he was replaced in Hapoel Tel Aviv's league with over Kfar Saba in Israel.

The former WAFA midfielder ruptured his miniscus in the away win on Saturday and had to be replaced by in the second half of the game.

He is expected to undergone scans this week to the determine the extent of the injury.

But the 21-year old is expected to be out for between four to six weeks.

His absence will be a big blow for the club, who just won their first game of the season.