Happy FM makes history with the first ever GFA Presidential debate

Happy FM has cemented its credentials as the number one sport station in Ghana, with a well organised Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential debate that was attended by five (5) out of the six (6) candidates of the upcoming GFA elections.

The first ever GFA Presidential debate saw the five; Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe, Kurt E.S. Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and George Ankomah Mensah, who showed up ready and answered questions in Ten (10) key areas in developing Ghana Football.

The three moderators for the debate, Ohene Brenya Bampoe host of ‘Anopa Busuo’, a Sports Breakfast show on Happy FM, Karl Tufour of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and Nana Aba Anamoah of GHOne asked questions from three (3) segments; with the first segment focusing on ‘Juvenile Football Development’, ‘Women’s Football Development’, ‘Player Acquisition Training and Welfare.’

The second round of questioning addressed key areas of ‘Club Licensing Statutes’, ‘Football Revenue Stream’ and ‘Management of National Teams.’

At the third round of questioning, brains of the aspirants were picked on Domestic League Management, Clubs Financial Strategies, Refereeing, Strategies for making the domestic league interesting and competitive with the foreign leagues.

Borrowing inspiration from what football giants Brazil has done with its football, George Ankomah in his opening remarks said:

” I am going to introduce Football Tourism and ensure it becomes part of the landscape of Ghana which will also generate a lot of income for the country as done in Brazil” he promised.

The only lady contender in both the debate and the elections Amanda Clinton dedicated her opening remarks at the ongoing debate to campaigning for votes.

” It’s not only football people that can solve the problems that we have now. I therefore ask you to vote wisely’’ she admonished.

Accra Great Olympics Board Member Frederick Pappoe attempted diagnosing the ailing colt football. “Interest in the higher level of football is a major reason leading to the decline in colt football.”

Kurt Okraku on the other hand believed that the major challenges facing colts football in the country are lack of basic infrastructure. He stated that "colts football in the country lacks the basics such as infrastructure, pitches, lack of footballs and boots’’ Kurt stated.

President of Phar Rangers believed that paying fifty percent (50%) of referees allowances before they officiate matches will curb match fixing. "Referees are our stakeholders and the success of a match depends on them so paying the upfront can be one of the ways to improve officiating in our games as well as curb match fixing’’ Nana Yaw Amponsah said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance Mr. Ernest Boateng was pleased with the debate. “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. This is a positive step in the direction of making Ghana football whole again. We believe the successive debates will keep on getting better and become something practiced on the international stage”, he stated.

Programmes Manager of Happy FM, Mr. Emmanuel Akrumah expressed his excitement about the initiative. He said: “History was made today and we at Happy FM are really happy to be have been a part of this milestone. The GFA presidential aspirants have given their take on ten cardinal areas of Ghana football and we hope delegates vote wisely. We also appreciate the support of our staff for making the debate happen.”

The debate which was the brain child of Happy FM, Ghana’s Authoritative Sports station, the Normalisation Committee (NC) of Ghana Football, in partnership with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and sponsored by Star Ghana, Deluxy Paints, Special Ice, was held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons on Monday October 21, 2019.

