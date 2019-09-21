Happy FM’s General Manager advised Mac-Paradise Okocha to withdraw GFA Presidency contest

Happy FM’s Mac-Paradise Okocha was advised to rescind his decision from contesting the upcoming Ghana Football Association presidential elections, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

Mac-Paradise Okocha had picked nomination forms to contest for the Presidential position was advised by a colleague journalist and General Manager of Happy FM Emmanuel Yao Akrumah to withdraw from the race and contest at the appropriate time

According to him, Okocha has a huge potential to win the seat but not at this crucial moment and believes he is still young and can contest in the future

The deadline for submission of forms for both the Presidential and Executive Council position ended on Friday September 20

Vetting for the qualified candidates is scheduled for September 26 to October 1 with the elections slated for October 25, 2019,in Accra.

The Elections will be held on October 27 and will be chaired by the Elections Committee chaired by Dr Kofi Amoah