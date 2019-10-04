Happy FM's Ohene Bampoe Brenya to contest for SWAG Exco position

Host of Happy FM's 'Anopa' Bosuo Sports, Ohene Bampoe Brenya has availed himself for the position of the Executive Council of SWAG.

The Sports Presenter has declared his intentions of running for the position and will be contesting Moses Antwi Benefo, Otuo Acheampong B.B and Helga Gokah for two of the available slots.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) elections has been slated for October 5th with members of the Association set to elect their leaders for the next four years.

Ohene-Bampoe Brenya has told members of the association of his willingness to serve the Association.

"I am here to serve," he said.

Programmes manager of Happy FM, Mr. Emmanuel Akrumah has urged members to vote for the fine presenter and also congratulated him for his activism in sports.

’On behalf of Happy FM, I would like to congratulate Brenya and wish him the best of luck in the upcoming elections. I would entreat all the eligible voters to vote for Brenya to become an Executive Member of SWAG’’ Mr. Akrumah stated.

Ohene Brenya Bampoe spearheaded ‘Nkonta Buo’ on Happy FM, an anti-corruption and accountability drive in Ghana sports with collaboration Star Ghana.

He is also a presenter in ETV Ghana's premier sports show "The Team."