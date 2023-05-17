Harrison Addo denies GFA bias against Kotoko, says last season's triumph speaks for itself

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has refuted claims that the Kurt Okraku-led administration holds any bias against Asante Kotoko.

Amidst a string of disappointing results, some passionate fans and officials of the club had accused the GFA of harbouring ill will towards Kotoko and alleged that referees were instructed to undermine their campaign.

Harrison Addo, however, dismissed these allegations and pointed to last season's success when Asante Kotoko were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League. "Who are the defending champions? If the FA didn't like them, would they have won?" he stated emphatically during an interview on Peace FM

"Per the table, Kotoko are the defending champions, and the defending champions I see the way they took the cup. They shouldn't denigrate it when somebody else is leading. When you do that, you are not showing good sportsmanship," he emphasised.

Addressing the perception that the GFA is biased against Kotoko, Harrison Addo urged the club and its supporters to display a more gracious attitude.

He emphasized that calling the league "ingenuine" when another team lead only undermines the spirit of fair competition. He encouraged Kotoko to focus on their performance and strive to regain their winning form, reminding them that success in the league is not predetermined based on favouritism.

Currently sitting in sixth place with 44 points after 30 games, Asante Kotoko find themselves eight points behind the league leaders, Aduana Stars. They need to win their remaining games to stand a chance of being champions again.