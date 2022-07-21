Harrison Afful: 35-year-old defender hailed for impressive performance against Chelsea

Harrison Afful shone brightly in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Ghanaian assisted Charlotte FC in winning 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 tie in regulation time.

The right-back's performance drew praise from Ghanaians, who were overjoyed to see the experienced defender in action.

Afful was one of the best players for the US club in the match, keeping Chelsea's new boy Raheem Sterling at bay.

The England international was so impressed by the Ghanaian that he willingly swapped shirts with Afful after the game.

Despite his club consistency, Afful has not played for the Black Stars in four years. His last appearance was in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in 2018.

He has not, however, announced his retirement from the Black Stars and is hoping to return in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

See some reactions below

40 year old Harrison Afful pocket Chelsea dema attackers……they need him instead of Kounde — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) July 21, 2022

Harrison Afful is a better right back than Reece James but Chelsea fans won't shut up. — Sey Banku ❤🇬🇭♋ (@sey_amen_) July 21, 2022

Harrison Afful is the only Ghanaian player I believe not to have used football age bruh — PHAABU ! ✨🇬🇭🚀 (@son_of_a_fulani) July 21, 2022