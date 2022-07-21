Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Harrison Afful: 35-year-old defender hailed for impressive performance against Chelsea

Published on: 21 July 2022
Harrison Afful: 35-year-old defender hailed for impressive performance against Chelsea
Harrison Afful and Raheem Sterling

Harrison Afful shone brightly in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Ghanaian assisted Charlotte FC in winning 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 tie in regulation time.

The right-back's performance drew praise from Ghanaians, who were overjoyed to see the experienced defender in action.

Afful was one of the best players for the US club in the match, keeping Chelsea's new boy Raheem Sterling at bay.

The England international was so impressed by the Ghanaian that he willingly swapped shirts with Afful after the game.

Despite his club consistency, Afful has not played for the Black Stars in four years. His last appearance was in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in 2018.

He has not, however, announced his retirement from the Black Stars and is hoping to return in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

See some reactions below

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more