Harrison Afful and Raheem Sterling exchange jerseys after Charlotte FC beat Chelsea in friendly

Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Harrison Afful exchanged jerseys with England and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling after Charlotte FC's victory over the English giants in pre-season.

The former Columbus Crew right-back excelled as the Major League Soccer outfit beat Chelsea on penalties in a pre-season friendly in the United States.

After the game, the 2014 Ghana World Cup squad member, interacted with the English winger as the duo swapped jerseys.

Afful was replaced in the 82nd minute of the clash with Chelsea at the Bank of America Park.

American winger Christian Pulisic broke the game's deadlock after the hour mark but Daniel Rios' last minute strike forced the game into penalties.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher missed from the spot as the MLS side won the game.

Harrison Afful joined Charlotte FC after leaving for Major League Champions Columbus Crew.