Harrison Afful named Man of The Match in Columbus Crew defeat to Montreal Impact in MLS

Published on: 08 October 2018
Ghana defender Harrison Afful was named Man of the Match in Columbus Crews' defeat to Montreal Impact in the Major League Soccer on Saturday evening.

The Ghanaian wing back was the brightest spot for the Gold and Blacks who suffered a defeat which could hamper their play offs ambitions.

Columbus Crew SC fell 3-0 to the Montreal Impact on Saturday at Stade Saputo in a potential playoff-clinching match for the Black & Gold  as a win or draw would have sealed a top-six regular-season finish for Crew SC.

Columbus now sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and two points back of fourth-place Philadelphia following the Union's 5-1 win over Minnesota United FC on Saturday.

 

