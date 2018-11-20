Harrison Afful pats teammate Jonathan Mensah for Columbus Crew Defender of the Year award

Harrison Afful has congratulated his international and Columbus Crew teammate Jonathan Mensah for being named the club's Defender of the Year.

The Black and Gold announced this alongside other winners for the this on Monday afternoon

Mensah made 26 starts on 27 appearances amidst a deep Crew SC backline and was twice named to MLSSoccer.com's Team of the Week.

On the year, Mensah totaled 78 aerial duels won and ranked top-10 in the League in headed clearances with 65.

Additionally, the centerback scored the game-opening goal in a 3-2 road win over the New York Red Bulls on July 28, 2018.

Afful acknowledged Mensah's achievement and posted on Instagram: ''Congratulations bro @jomens25 🙏🏿✝ #AllGloryToGOD.''

This year Columbus Crew were eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoffs at the semi-final stage by New York Red Bulls.