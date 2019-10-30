Harrison Afful returns to the Black Stars squad for AFCON 2021 qualifiers

Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful has been named in coach Kwesi Appiah's squad for the 2021 Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe next month.

The right back is making a return to the senior national team after missing the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations through injury.

The dependable wing back, who can play on both sides of the lateral defense, played 22 times this season for the Major League side as they finished tenth in the Eastern Conference.

Afful will join the rest of the squad for the games against South Africa and Sao Tome on November 14th and 17th respectively.

Below is the Black Stars squad for AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa & São Tomé and Príncipe:

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania)

DEFENDERS: Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid, Spain)

MIDFIELDERS: Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya, Saudi Arabia), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn, Germany)

FORWARD: Andre Ayew (Swansea, England), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Torric Jibril (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Shafiu Mumuni (Ashantigold)