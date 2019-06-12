Harrison Afful returns to the pitch for Columbus Crew after NINE weeks out injured

Defender Harrison Afful made his first appearance Columbus Crew since March in their 1-0 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the 2019 U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night.

Afful suffered a broken jaw during a home match against Atlanta United and spent time on the sidelines.

Lacking the requisite match fitness, the Ghana international played 45 minutes, recording 46 touches, completing 39 passes and a passing percentage of 84.6.

Afful has made 100 regular-season appearances (97 starts) since joining Crew SC in July 2015.

His countryman David Accam scored the only goal for the Blood and Gold in the win over Riverhounds.