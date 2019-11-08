Harrison Afful ruled out of Ghana’s 2021 AFCON qualifier - Report

Ghana defender Harrison Afful has been ruled out of Ghana’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome, according to reports.

The Columbus Crew defender suffered a broken jaw which ruled him out for months and saw him miss the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Afful was named in Ghana’s squad against South Africa and Sao Tome but it seems he will not be making a return to the Black Stars anytime soon from the latest development.

According to a report by Angel FM Kumasi, the technical handlers of the Black Stars led by Kwesi Appiah and his assistant coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor are considering a replacement for Harrison Afful.

The report further states a home-based player may be called to camp to replace the MLS star.

Ghana will begin campaigning on Sunday in Cape Coast ahead of the game.