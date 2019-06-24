GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 June 2019
VIDEO: Harrison Afful sees RED on return to league action as Columbus Crew lose
Defender Harrison Afful received a straight red in Columbus Crew's 1-0 home defeat on Sunday to Sporting Kansas City.

In the 74th minute, Afful got sent off for pulling down Gerso Fernandes from behind on a breakaway.

Afful was making his first appearance in the MLS after a jaw injury back in March sidelined him for months.

Felipe Gutierrez, who was left unmarked, scored early in the second half with an easy header on a short cross from Gerso Fernandes.

Watch Harrison Afful speaks ahead of his return to action: 

 

